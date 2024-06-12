Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Expands By 5,100.0%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
