Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Expands By 5,100.0%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

