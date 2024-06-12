Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 63.2%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.8 %

TAIT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taitron Components

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.