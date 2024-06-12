Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $13.41.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.