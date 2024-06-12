Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

