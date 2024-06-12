Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Rises By 4,000.0%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

