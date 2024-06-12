Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Rises By 4,000.0%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $11.04.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
