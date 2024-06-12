Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases By 333.3%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4658 dividend. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.