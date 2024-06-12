Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Grows By 2,900.0%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

See Also

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

