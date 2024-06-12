Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rises By 842.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 842.6% from the May 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
Mustang Bio stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.71.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
