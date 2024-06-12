Short Interest in Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Grows By 11,800.0%

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 11,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NHHEF stock remained flat at $3.90 on Wednesday. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Italy, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering, as well as corporate and management services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

