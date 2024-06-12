Short Interest in Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Grows By 11,800.0%

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 11,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NHHEF stock remained flat at $3.90 on Wednesday. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.
About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minor Hotels Europe & Americas
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.