Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Declines By 59.5%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

