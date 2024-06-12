Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Grows By 415.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
INVU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,971. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Investview
