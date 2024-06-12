Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Grows By 415.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

INVU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,971. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

