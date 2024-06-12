Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 3,400.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
