Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 3,400.0%

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

