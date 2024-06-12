Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Decreases By 83.3%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HBBHF stock remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.