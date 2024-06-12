Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Increases By 755.0%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 755.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

About Fulton Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

