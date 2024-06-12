Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Drops By 92.7%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FlexShopper Price Performance
Shares of FPAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 16,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.47.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on FPAY
Insider Transactions at FlexShopper
In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,975 shares of company stock valued at $206,756. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper comprises about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned 7.53% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
