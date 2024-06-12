Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Drops By 92.7%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 16,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.47.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at FlexShopper

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,975 shares of company stock valued at $206,756. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper comprises about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned 7.53% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

