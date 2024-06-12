Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Declines By 96.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

ESKYF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. 87,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.98.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

