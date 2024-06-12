Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Rises By 245.6%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 245.6% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

