Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Rises By 245.6%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 245.6% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.