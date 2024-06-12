Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Drops By 90.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 12,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,523. City Developments has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.