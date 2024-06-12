Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 82.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brambles Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,636. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.
About Brambles
