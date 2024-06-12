Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 283.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,538,900 shares, a growth of 283.1% from the May 15th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Ascot Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 137,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

