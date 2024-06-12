Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 283.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,538,900 shares, a growth of 283.1% from the May 15th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 5.2 %
Ascot Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 137,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
