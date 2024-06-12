Shariaportfolio Inc. Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF accounts for 6.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SPTE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 17,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51.

Get SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.