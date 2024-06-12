Shariaportfolio Inc. Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock traded up $48.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,603.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,430.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,043.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,671 shares of company stock valued at $75,837,011. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

