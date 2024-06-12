ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 37,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

