ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $729.50 and last traded at $723.14. 371,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,283,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $730.52 and its 200-day moving average is $736.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

