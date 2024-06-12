ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $693.56 and last traded at $697.15. 263,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,287,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.81.

Specifically, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

