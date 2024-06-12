SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

