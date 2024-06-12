SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.27) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Soumen Das acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,582.40). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.37), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,232,892.65). Also, insider Soumen Das purchased 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,582.40). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 901.60 ($11.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 870.02. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($12.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market capitalization of £12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,265.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

