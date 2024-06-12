Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of SEE opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

