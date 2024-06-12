Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.11

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 604360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

