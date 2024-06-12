SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $94.00 at Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

SE opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $74.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Untitled Investments LP boosted its stake in SEA by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 471,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

