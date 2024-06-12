Scotiabank Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,323. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.