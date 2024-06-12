Scotiabank Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$28.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.42.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.84. 359,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.13. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

