Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,983 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 740,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 405,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. 2,813,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,918. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

