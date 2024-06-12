Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases New Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Enfusion makes up approximately 1.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENFN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 110,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,002. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

