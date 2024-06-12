Scalar Gauge Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Similarweb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of SMWB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,985. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

