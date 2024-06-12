Scalar Gauge Management LLC Acquires Shares of 682,903 Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 682,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Cellebrite DI comprises about 5.6% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 469,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

