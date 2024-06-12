SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $192.35. 902,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,221. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $218.38. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

