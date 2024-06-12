SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.