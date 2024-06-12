Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $53.40 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.