Rubrik’s (RBRK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Rubrik Trading Down 3.4 %
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
