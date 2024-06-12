Rubrik’s (RBRK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

RBRK stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

