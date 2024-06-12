Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.96

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.96 and last traded at $156.07, with a volume of 428700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.