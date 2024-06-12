Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 54,354 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,259. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.