Royal Bank of Canada Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $361.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.88.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $216.95 and a fifty-two week high of $344.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

