Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.36. 423,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,133,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

