Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 2315700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.88 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.