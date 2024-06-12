Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 2315700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
