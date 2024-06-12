Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.81

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 1033262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 594,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

