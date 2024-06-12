Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.05

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 3212397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.