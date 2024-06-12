RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $533.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

