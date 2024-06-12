RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

