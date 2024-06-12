RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 22,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

