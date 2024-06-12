RMB Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Range Resources worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Range Resources by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

