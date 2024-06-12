RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,028,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,132,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 241,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,627,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,755,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

